Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Switch case hits Amazon low at $8 (68% off) + more from $16

Amazon is now offering the official Nintendo Animal Crossing New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25, this is 68% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Designed specifically for Nintendo Switch consoles, the two-tone case features a light background and a darker green/blue approach on the opposite side with an Animal Crossing-style leaf print sitting on top. It will keep your display and accessories safe via its internal padding and by way of the the included screen protector. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. Head below for more Switch accessory deals.

More Switch accessory deals:

You’ll also want to check out this deal we spotted on the 2-pack of MoKo Nintendo Switch tempered glass screen protectors for just $4. The Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit is still down at $60 shipped today and you’ll want to take a look at the latest Switch controller lineup from PowerA as well as the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase while you’re at it.

More on the Nintendo Animal Crossing Case:

This stylish case will help protect your Nintendo Switch system when you take the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on the go and escape to a tropical island paradise anytime, anywhere

Nintendo Switch console sold separately

