Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker falls to $140 at Amazon (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker (CD1824EN) for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate, $20 less than Lowe’s sale price, and comes within $8 of the best offer we have tracked. If you want to expand your at-home cooking abilities, this grill from Royal Gourmet is here to save the day. You’ll get 474-square inches of total cooking space that’s comprised of 368-square inches of porcelain-enameled cooking grates and another 106-square inches for its stainless steel warming rack. It’s easy to add coals and clean ashes thanks to a dedicated access door along the front. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the offering above is overkill for your needs, consider Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. Despite wielding a portable form factor, this unit is fully capable of cooking your next meal. It spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere 2 pounds. Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to pair today’s deal with one of Govee’s smart meat thermometers from $8. You can also snag Kodak’s 14.5-foot Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen at $160 to make your next cookout even more of a smashing success. Plus, this batch of highly-rated storage bins is down to $24.50, making it a cinch to organize and declutter your kitchen.

Royal Gourmet 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker features:

  • Large Grilling Space: A total of 474 sq. inches grilling space, including 368 sq. inches. primary cooking area and 106 sq. inches stainless-steel warming rack for the perfect smoking experience and could grill food for more than 8 people at one time.
  • Lift-able Charcoal Pan: Adjustable charcoal pan is more user-friendly, to adjust firepower for different foods. Fine-tune the temperature during grilling ensures the best performance.
  • Convenient Access for Adding Coals: With the front charcoal access door, coals can be quickly and conveniently added during grilling with minimum loss of heat.

