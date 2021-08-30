Apple Pencil 2 returns to best price of the year at $99 following $30 discount

Following this morning’s iPad Air discount, Amazon is now discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to $99 shipped. Delivering $30 in savings, this is not only matching our previous mention for the best price of the year, but also dropping to match the savings found on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch tablet. So if you’re looking to pick up the iPad Air on sale, the savings will entirely cover the companion accessory. Redesigned for some of the latest releases, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form-factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience. Head below for more.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

As we mentioned above, the star of this week’s discounts so far in the Apple space has to be the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air seeing a $99 price cut. Marking a return to the second-best prices across the lineup, these offers arrive at a perfect time to pair with the the discounted iPadOS experience, alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

