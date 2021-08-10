Review: LEGO’s new Mandalorian Starfighter packs a standout build with even better minifigs

We’re now into our second week of covering the new summer 2021 LEGO sets and now taking a look at one of the latest additions from the Star Wars side of things. Straying not too far from The Mandalorian theming so far, we’re diving into a hands-on review of a build from The Clone Wars, the Mandalorian Starfighter. Head below for all of the details and our thoughts on this mid-priced creation.

Hands-on with the LEGO Mandalorian Starfighter

Stacking up to one of the larger creations from the summer 2021 Star Wars LEGO lineup, the latest rendition of the Mandalorian Starfighter enters with 544 pieces. As the most accurate brick-built version of the unique ship to date, we’ve only seen this vehicle make a debut in the LEGO side of things once before.

This time around, you’ll find design that’s inspired by the final season of The Clone Wars alongside three fitting minifigures which are all exclusive to the kit. Clocking in at $59.99, it’s on the more expensive end of the latest lineup. So is it worth adding to your collection, that’s what we’re here to find out.

With close to 550 pieces, there’s plenty of elements to put to use for assembling the ship. And oh how does the LEGO Group do a great job on this one. In both form and function, the Mandalorian Starfighter delivers an interesting build with everything from an authentic design to novel play features.

Everything starts off with build, which is packed with plenty of details compared to what we’re used to seeing from LEGO kits at this price point. There’s some really intricate brickwork on the wings in particular, which can fold up into a landing position to complement the rotating cockpit. Speaking of, there’s room inside for two of the included Mandalorians. There aren’t too many details in the cockpit, but a nice little control panel and enough space so that you don’t have to take off the figures accessories do manage to go a long way here.

While the Mandalorian Starfighter isn’t exactly as well-known as other ships we’ve seen in LEGO form, the minifigures included here are a different story. All of are exclusive to the set, delivering three different and unique Mandalorians.

Most notably for me is the brick-built debut of Bo-Katan Kryze, who has more recently made a live-action Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian. You’re also looking at an exclusive new Gar Saxon alongside a Mandalorian Loyalist, btoh of which continue the eye-catching printing and nice details included on Bo-Katan.

The more generic loyalist only has a black head underneath, both of the named characters have some head printing as well as a spare hairpiece for Bo-Katan. All three of the LEGO Mandalorians included with the starfighter are just as compelling as the main build itself, if not more so for fans of the armored warriors.

Clocking in at the $60 price point, the Mandalorian Starfighter is certainly going to be one of the tougher sells amongst the LEGO Star Wars summer 2021 lineup. While the part per dollar and value from the minifigures is solid, the set likely won’t resonate with as many builders as other kits released this year. But if you find yourself a fan of The Clone Wars or just Star Wars in general, there is plenty to like regardless.

For starters, it’s exciting to see a starfighter that isn’t just a grey or white build, with the blue accenting really standing out on the Mandalorian vehicle. The play features of being able to convert it into a flying mode is also pretty novel, and makes for interesting displays, too. So while I’m sure many will end up skipping over this one, it’s definitely one of the more unique kits out there from the Star Wars lineup that more than justifies its price tag.

