Anker’s eufy Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Scale is yours for $28 today (Reg. $45)

Today only, Woot is offering the Anker eufy Smart Scale for $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $45, this is up to 38% off the going rate, within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked, and the current best price around. While similar to the slightly older Smart Scale P1 model, this one supports multi-device pairing and up to 20 different user profiles alongside Bluetooth and more. It tracks 12 different body measurements like weight, body fat, and BMI, among others, all of which can be synced up with your fitness platform of choice including Apple Health and Google Fit. The companion app also allows users to “track and compare readings for comprehensive health insight.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For a similar but more affordable experience, take a look at the previous-generation model at $21 Prime shipped. This one works with Apple Health and Google Fit, tracks 12 body measurements, and carries stellar ratings from over 9,400. The main difference here is the aforementioned device pairing and number of user accounts, but some folks will certainly be able to get away with this one.

More on the Anker eufy Smart Scale:

Smart Scale supports multiple device pairings, eliminating the need to connect and disconnect when changing users. For ultimate convenience, EufyLife syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit to store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for easy viewing. Note: Only your weight is displayed on the scale. For all other measurements, check the EufyLife app.

