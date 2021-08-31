Anker’s eufy Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Scale is yours for $28 today (Reg. $45)

-
Smart HomeFitness TrackerwootAnker
Reg. $45 $28

Today only, Woot is offering the Anker eufy Smart Scale for $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $45, this is up to 38% off the going rate, within a couple bucks of the lowest we have tracked, and the current best price around. While similar to the slightly older Smart Scale P1 model, this one supports multi-device pairing and up to 20 different user profiles alongside Bluetooth and more. It tracks 12 different body measurements like weight, body fat, and BMI, among others, all of which can be synced up with your fitness platform of choice including Apple Health and Google Fit. The companion app also allows users to “track and compare readings for comprehensive health insight.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

For a similar but more affordable experience, take a look at the previous-generation model at $21 Prime shipped. This one works with Apple Health and Google Fit, tracks 12 body measurements, and carries stellar ratings from over 9,400. The main difference here is the aforementioned device pairing and number of user accounts, but some folks will certainly be able to get away with this one. 

Then head over to our fitness tracker guide for more deals to support your health and workout routine. You’ll find notable offers on Amazfit’s Bip S Lite smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 2, up to $110 off the TicWatch Pro 4G, and more right here. Then go dive into our latest Apple Watch roundup for some deep deals on SE models and more, not to mention the best Amazon price ever on the all-new Beats Studio Buds

More on the Anker eufy Smart Scale:

Smart Scale supports multiple device pairings, eliminating the need to connect and disconnect when changing users. For ultimate convenience, EufyLife syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit to store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for easy viewing. Note: Only your weight is displayed on the scale. For all other measurements, check the EufyLife app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

woot Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up...
Save up to $519 on iPhone 11/Pro/Max in Woot’s la...
Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen with Soli sleep tracking is...
Google Nest Audio expands your Assistant setup followin...
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G nears all-time low ...
ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat returns to 2021 l...
Govee’s new RGBICWW Flow Plus smart light bars hi...
Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees fi...
Show More Comments

Related

38% off

Anker’s Eufy 2K Video Doorbell plunges to new 2021 low of $100, more (Up to 38% off)

From $77 Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe 5K Power Bank $30 (Save 25%), more

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $50+

SteelSeries’ Aerox 3 Super Light Mouse weighs just 57g at a low of $40 (Reg. $50+)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Smash Tanks! AR, thankful, Digital Barometer, more

FREE+ Learn More
First discount

Bring some Nintendo stylings to your Apple TV Siri Remote with elago’s $14 case

$14 Learn More
50% off

Huk Fishing Apparel from $15 during its End of Summer Event: T-Shirts, shorts, more

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk 1 + 2 $24, Forza Motorsport 7 $10, L.A. Noire $25, more

$24 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with Pixar, MCU, classics, much more from $5

From $5 Learn More