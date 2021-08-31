Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk 1 + 2 $24, Forza Motorsport 7 $10, L.A. Noire $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering digital copies of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for $23.99. The best price we can find on PlayStation right now is Amazon’s $34 listing. Regularly $40 in digital form via Microsoft, today is a great chance to add this one to your digital library without even waiting for it to ship. This package combines two of the most iconic skateboarding games ever, made from the ground up with brand new visuals without messing with that addictive arcade vibe that made the originals so popular. Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features return alongside online multiplayer action and all of the nostalgic skate parks you remember from the original. And here’s everything you need to know about the PS5, Series X, and Switch version. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Forza Motorsport 7, Crash Bandicoot 4, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, L.A. Noire, and much more. . 

