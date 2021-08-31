Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk 1 + 2 $24, Forza Motorsport 7 $10, L.A. Noire $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering digital copies of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for $23.99. The best price we can find on PlayStation right now is Amazon’s $34 listing. Regularly $40 in digital form via Microsoft, today is a great chance to add this one to your digital library without even waiting for it to ship. This package combines two of the most iconic skateboarding games ever, made from the ground up with brand new visuals without messing with that addictive arcade vibe that made the originals so popular. Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features return alongside online multiplayer action and all of the nostalgic skate parks you remember from the original. And here’s everything you need to know about the PS5, Series X, and Switch version. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Forza Motorsport 7, Crash Bandicoot 4, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, L.A. Noire, and much more. .
Digital Sales and More:
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- PlayStation Indie Game sale from $1
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Forza Motorsport 7 from $10 (Reg. $40+)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Xbox from $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Xbox digital game sale up to 80% off
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $8 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Shenmue III $11 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Halo Infinite pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy credit, Steelbook, Multiplayer Zeta Sky Cosmetics
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM VFR PS VR $5 (Reg. $15)
- Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle PS VR $16.50 (Reg. $50)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $27 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PvZ Battle for Neighborville Complete Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Pixar’s The Incredibles from $8.50 (Reg. $15+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Plus members can score it for $8
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
