Anker wall chargers from $13.50: Atom III Slim USB-C 30W or Nano 20W up to 27% off

The official Anker Amazon store is now offering its PowerPort Atom III Slim Compact USB-C Charger for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26, this is 27% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We called this one 2020’s best iPhone charger in our hands-on review, but it is also compatible with your laptops, MacBooks, Android devices, and much more. Featuring PowerIQ 3.0 technology that “charges phones and tablets at their fastest possible speed,” this is a 30W wall charger with a collapsible plug, GaN internals, and an included 18-month warranty with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you can get away with a simple 20W model, the Anker Nano PowerPort III is also currently on sale as part of an Amazon Lightning Deal (you have about nine hours or until stock runs out on this one) at $13.59 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $17 or so, this is 20% off, a solid alternative to today’s lead deal, and the best we can find. This one isn’t quite as slim or as powerful, but it is still quite travel-friendly and will save you some cash in the process. Rated 4+ stars from over 58,000 Amazon customers.

Ultra-Thin: Our slimmest Power Delivery charger yet is only 0.63 inches thick. Perfect for hard-to-reach outlets tucked away behind your bed or sofa.

High-Speed Charging: Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology charges phones and tablets at their fastest possible speed, and can fully charge a MacBook 12” in only 2 hours.

Universal Compatibility: Supports Apple and Samsung fast charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge and USB-C Power Delivery for high-speed charging to virtually any USB-C device.

