Men’s and Women’s Health magazines now just $4.50 per year (Reg. up to $18) + more from $4

On top of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering some particularly solid price drops on Men’s and Women’s Health magazines. You can score a year to either one for $4.50 with free shipping each month, no sales tax, and zero chance of getting the sub automatically renewed on you. These two titles can go for as much as $18 per year with Men’s Health currently on sale for $7 per year at Amazon alongside Women’s Health for $6. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find, among the best deals we have ever tracked outside of bundles, and the lowest total around. More details below.

Today’s Men’s and Women’s Health magazine deals can be used to extend your existing subscription, as remote gifts (any address can be used at checkout), or to jump in for the very first time. Both titles focus on emerging trends in various categories including lifestyle, health, fitness, relationships, and overall wellness.

Over on this landing page, you’ll also find some some solid price drops on Consumer Reports and Fast Company starting from $4 per year, along with Astronomy magazine, Us Weekly, Vogue, and more in our previous Deals of the Week roundup.

And with a new month comes a fresh batch of Amazon First Reads eBook freebies as well as our September Reading List 2021 with some releases, thrillers, romance novels, historical reads, and more.

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Thoroughly researched insightful reporting on food, fitness, and fashion.

