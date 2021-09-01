Men’s and Women’s Health magazines now just $4.50 per year (Reg. up to $18) + more from $4

-
Mediadiscountmags
75% off From $4

On top of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering some particularly solid price drops on Men’s and Women’s Health magazines. You can score a year to either one for $4.50 with free shipping each month, no sales tax, and zero chance of getting the sub automatically renewed on you. These two titles can go for as much as $18 per year with Men’s Health currently on sale for $7 per year at Amazon alongside Women’s Health for $6. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find, among the best deals we have ever tracked outside of bundles, and the lowest total around. More details below. 

Today’s Men’s and Women’s Health magazine deals can be used to extend your existing subscription, as remote gifts (any address can be used at checkout), or to jump in for the very first time. Both titles focus on emerging trends in various categories including lifestyle, health, fitness, relationships, and overall wellness. 

Over on this landing page, you’ll also find some some solid price drops on Consumer Reports and Fast Company starting from $4 per year, along with Astronomy magazine, Us Weekly, Vogue, and more in our previous Deals of the Week roundup

And with a new month comes a fresh batch of Amazon First Reads eBook freebies as well as our September Reading List 2021 with some releases, thrillers, romance novels, historical reads, and more. 

More on Women’s Health magazine:

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Creative, inspirational, and educational visual content. Thoroughly researched insightful reporting on food, fitness, and fashion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Stream two months of STARZ for just $1/mo if you’...
Land 1-yr. of Astronomy magazine at $13 today (Reg. $45...
Apple’s Summer Movie Extravaganza is packed with ...
Kindle Paperwhite plunges to new all-time low of $71 to...
Apple’s latest $5 movie sale gets you ready for w...
Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster...
Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also fea...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Land 1-yr. of Astronomy magazine at $13 today (Reg. $45) + more tifrom under $5

From $5 Learn More
Save 45%

Score four TOPGREENER Wi-Fi smart dimmer switches for $10 each at Amazon (45% off)

$41 Learn More

Hands-on: Moment’s iPhone camera lenses deliver a spectacular photography experience

$55 off

Add Intel’s i7-10700KF 8-core processor to your rig at new low of $255 (Save $55)

$255 Learn More
Save $30

Slide your treasured gaming laptop in Acer’s Predator Rolltop Backpack for $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Chefman’s steel  Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker drops to under $15 today (Reg. $35+)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $120

Gather ’round folks, this charcoal and wood fire pit is at a low of $88 today (27% off)

$88 Learn More
Save 50%

JBL wireless/ANC headphones, gaming headsets, more are up to 50% off from $15

From $15 Learn More