September Reading List 2021: Thrillers, romance novels, history, more

September is here along with an array of new reads to pick up. If you’ve already buzzed through August’s Reading Guide, September has an array of awesome reads for this month. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks for this September’s Reading list including thrillers, romance novels, and history reads as well.

Hello (From Here) by Chandler Baker and Wesley King

Debuting on September 7, Hello (From Here) by Chandler Baker and Welsey King is a must-read. This book is about Maxine and Jonah, who meet in the canned goods aisle just as California is going into lockdown due to COVID-19. Over the next few months, the relationship takes off even as mental health issues, the toll of the pandemic, and social distancing try to tear apart their relationship. This book is really hits close to many of us currently and a great romantic read for September. You can pre-order now at Amazon for $15.99.

The Magician by Colm Tóibín

From the best-selling author of The Master and Brooklyn, comes another novel “The Magician” by Colm Tóibín. This incredible novel covers a family throughout World War I, the rise of Hitler, World War II, and the Cold War. Dwight Garner, fromThe New York Times states, “The Magician recaptures a literary giant… Symphonic and moving… Maximalist in scope but intimate in feeling.” This history novel will capture the heart of so many and will debut on September 7 as well and can be pre-ordered for $23 on Amazon.

The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell

Lisa Jewell is known for her great thriller novels and this September she is launching a new read called “The Night She Disappeared.” One year after the disappearance of a young couple, a writer moves to an English cottage. One day she discovers a message in the woods of her property that read”Dig Here”. This suspenseful novel is said to be her best one yet and will be on bookshelves September 7.

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

If you were a fan of Big Little Lies, you will love our choice in this September Reading List from the same author, Liane Moriatry, with her new novel “Apples Never Fall.” This fall thriller takes place with a family who are privileged tennis enthusiasts. Their world is completely flipped upside down when their mother goes missing. The older children think their father is to blame, so they’re torn on whether or not to go to the cops. This page-turner is a perfect fall start read and it debuts on September 14.

