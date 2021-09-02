Score a Sun Joe refurb pressure washer for just $52 today (Orig. $84) + more up to 40% off

The official Sun Joe eBay store is offering up to 40% off a range of its power washers and outdoor tools as part of its end of summer special sale. This is a great time to score some new yard tools to tidy up your space this fall and into next summer. One standout is the Sun Joe refurbished SPX200E Electric Pressure Washer for $51.99 shipped. This manufacturer, certified refurbished model comes in at well under the regular $84+ price tag on Amazon and is the lowest total we can find. And it even ships with a solid 2-year warranty. Perfect for cleaning off the house, property, car, and more, this is a 1350 PSI pressure washer with a 10-amp motor and a total stop system that shuts the pump down when you aren’t pulling the trigger. It also ships with an extension wand, 30-foot high-pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and a 35-foot power cable. Rated 4+ stars from 800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $50 pressure washer category highlights how notable today’s lead deal is. The only options you’ll even find in there are accessories and add-ons for pressure washers. Your best bet for something even more affordable would be to skip the pressure washer entirely and just score a new pressure nozzle for your garden hose like this $7 Prime shipped option at Amazon. It carries solid ratings from over 700 customers and makes for a much more widget-friendly addition to your fall outdoor kit.

Browse through the rest of the Sun Joe eBay end of summer special sale right here for loads more options at up to 40% off the going rate. Just be sure to also check out today’s Lowe’s lawn tool sale from $80 and the end of summer Home Depot sale that launched this morning with up to $100 off RYOBI ONE+ tool combo kits. Then head over to our DIY guide for additional deals on tools and outdoor gear including Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife.

More on the Sun Joe SPX200E Electric Pressure Washer:

Versatile: ideal for light to medium duty cleaning jobs including auto, deck, concrete, pavers, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, windows, siding, driveway and more!

Powerful motor: powerful 10-Amp motor generates 1350 psi of maximum water pressure and a maximum flow Rate of 1. 45 GPM.

Tss (total stop system): automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

