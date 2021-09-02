ecobee’s SmartCamera packs HomeKit Secure Video + end-to-end encryption at $80 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSmart Homeecobee
$80

Amazon is offering the 1080p HomeKit ecobee SmartCamera for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its list price and $10 from its going rate at Amazon over the past few weeks, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention for the all-time low only seen a few times before. This camera is designed for those who care about security inside their home. When folks start to arrive home, it’ll automatically shut off and offers on-device processing with end-to-end encryption to keep your footage, and family, safe. It also features person detection should someone arrive when you’re not home. Also delivering smoke alarm detection and HomeKit Secure Video support, this smart camera truly does it all. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Do you need to keep an eye on things while also maintaining a tighter budget? If so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $36 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $31, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

On the topic of cameras, did you see the Nest Video Doorbell that’s on sale right now? You can pick it up for $179, which is a $50 discount from its normal going rate. Designed to work with Google’s ecosystem of products, there’s native Assistant support here as well as compatibility with both Android and iPhone.

More on the ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera:

A clear view of home. With its sharp image quality, 180° field of view, and Alexa Built-in, you can connect with what matters most like never before. The ecobee SmartCamera with voice control alerts you to what’s happening at home, so you don’t miss a thing. Using Wi-Fi and GPS, it detects when family members enter or exit the home, and automatically stops recording when they’re home, always keeping your privacy paramount.

