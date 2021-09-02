Control the meross HomeKit Table Lamp with voice commands, more at $29.50 (Reg. $43)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Wi-Fi Table Lamp for $29.39 shipped after you clip the on-page 30% off coupon. Regularly around $43, this is more than 30% off the going rate, within $2 or so of our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Fully controllable via your smartphone, you can also use voice commands for a hands-free experience via Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. This is a 2700 to 6500K tunable white light that also supports over 16 million color options, variable brightness levels, and smart schedules/timers to have it turn on and off based on your daily routines. “Choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights, night lights, and colorful mood lights to suit different occasions.” Rated 4+ stars from over 670 Amazon customers and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. More details below.

To save some cash you could go with this smaller meross smart table lamp for $25 Prime shipped. This one carries much of the same features set, including the HomeKit compatibility, just in a smaller more rounded form-factor. This no-hub required option also carries a solid 4+ star rating from hundreds.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the new meross streamlined dimmable LED Desk Lamp with HomeKit control, then head over to our smart home hub for more deals. Offers there include notable price drops on Ring Video Doorbell 3, this Govee RGBWW lantern, and up to 50% off D-Link’s smart outdoor camera, dual outlet smart plugs, and more from $20. You’ll also want to dive into the ongoing Roborock Labor Day deals for robotic vacuums and mops at up to $220 off the going rates.

More on the meross Smart Wi-Fi Table Lamp:

Smart Home Life: Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Carplay, Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access.Please scroll down and check in the “Product guides and documents – User Manual”for more product information.

Touch Control: Touch control on the top of the smart lamp to light up or off, change colors and adjust brightness.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!