No Man’s Sky Frontiers update lets you become Overseer of your own alien settlement

No Man’s Sky just celebrated its five-year anniversary, and with it Hello Games released the title’s largest update yet. Frontiers, as it’s called, finally lets you run your own alien settlement and become an Overseer. That’s far from the only thing in this update, as there will be prebuilt planetary settlements, “breathtaking” nebulas in space, an all-new base-building grid menu, and much more. So, let’s take a closer look at everything in the No Man’s Sky Frontiers update.

Become Overseer of your own settlement in No Man’s Sky Frontiers

The biggest environmental change to No Man’s Sky Frontiers is the fact that there are “clusters of trailblazing aliens” that have “banded together to build planetary settlements.” These are different from the traditional settlements we’re used to, and have plenty of buildings, landing pads, and more to explore.

Not only that, but you can earn the respect of the citizens in each settlement to eventually become the overseer. This means you’ll be responsible for naming the town, choosing what to build, maintaining festivals, resolving arguments between citizens, and even repelling the attacks of Sentinels. It’s in your hands whether the settlement lives or dies, so be sure to keep a close eye on it.

Base building gets a much-needed overhaul with all-new grid menu

Base building is something that I love to do in No Man’s Sky, but it’s always been a bit clumsy when navigating the menus. Well, it’s been completely overhauled with the Frontiers update, and there is now a clear grid, giving fast access to all parts. This not only helps in speed, but it also lets you see everything available to build with, which can help bring additional diversity to your base.

There are also hundreds of new base parts to choose from. They’re detailed, high-definition parts that are quick and easy to snap together. There are structural sets of timber’s tone and alloy so you can really spice things up and make your base unique.

Additional save slots, enhanced destruction effects, and planetary nebula are also in tow

The updates are far from over, folks. The team at Hello Games made destruction “crunchier and more satisfying” by bringing in reworked visual effects for a range of in-game items. From asteroid destruction, Exocraft crashes, crystal mining, terrain editing, and enemy explosions, it’s all been overhauled with all-new visuals.

In addition to that, there are now more save slots available to all. This increases the possible save slots from five to 15, tripling how many games you can have going at one time. Also, No Man’s Sky reworked how the saves are stored, making more efficient use of memory allowing for larger saves with thousands of hours of play.

Something else that we’re getting in No Man’s Sky Frontiers is interstellar clouds in deep space. They combine together to form spectacular multi-colored nebulas, making space skies “more beautiful than ever.”

There’s lots to see in No Man’s Sky Frontiers, and we’re just scratching the surface

As one of the largest updates to No Man’s Sky, we’re only scratching the surface of what’s been changed and added. Reading through the full patch notes, you’ll find additional information on helping settlements grow, Steam trading cards, more saved discoveries, Settler thoughts, and how you can earn resources from your settlements. So, be sure to install this FREE update to No Man’s Sky right now, and if you haven’t picked it up already, now’s a great time to get started with the game. It’s even included as part of Xbox Game Pass at no additional charge, making today as great of time as ever to get started exploring the stars.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!