Connect your AirPods to your Mac instantly with AirBuddy, now $9 (Reg. $10)

AirPods are great wireless headphones that work perfectly with iPhones and iPads. But what about your Mac? With AirBuddy, you can connect your AirPods instantly and manage other bluetooth connections via the menu bar. You can get this utility today for just $8.99 (Reg. $10) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Aside from audio quality, part of the attraction of AirPods is how well they integrate with iOS and iPadOS. However, Apple kinda forgot about integration when it comes to macOS. It’s a pretty major oversight. Thankfully, there is a third-party solution. AirBuddy lets you connect AirPods to your Mac, and get the same level of control you have on your iPhone or iPad.

Once your AirPods are paired with your Mac through AirBuddy, they will connect automatically when you open the charging case. You can change listening modes with a click, or even assign a global keyboard shortcut.

AirBuddy also lets you see the battery percentage of your AirPods, along with all other connected Bluetooth devices. That includes your Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard. Don’t want to open a new window? You can even access AirBuddy via the menu bar. 

In their review, MacStories said: “The app’s functionality has been greatly expanded beyond anything Apple offers, making it indispensable for anyone who connects multiple wireless devices to their Macs.”

Order now for just $8.99 to get AirBuddy on up to five Macs, and save 10% on the regular price.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

