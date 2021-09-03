Lacoste Labor Day Event offers extra 20% off sale items: Outerwear, polos, more

The Lacoste Labor Day Sale offers an extra 20% off all sale items with promo code LD2021 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on polo shirts, t-shirts, dresses, jackets, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the V-Neck Cotton Jersey T-Shirt for men. It’s currently marked down to $27 and originally sold for $50. This t-shirt is nice to pair with shorts, jeans, joggers, and much more. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because you can wear it throughout any season. It’s available in nineteen color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Lacoste customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Labor Day Sale that’s offering 20% off its best-sellers and free delivery.

