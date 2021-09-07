ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse plunges to new all-time low of $67.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Gaming Mouse for $67.50 shipped. That’s down from the usual $100 fare, for a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. Sporting a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, ASUS’ Keris gaming mouse employs a honeycomb internal form-factor to keep its body lightweight at under 80 grams. Though depending on your gaming situation, you can adjust the DPI in real time with a simple scroll. Rounding out the notable features, we’re also looking at 100% Teflon mouse feet, a 70-million click micro switch, and 78-hour battery life via USB-C, though you can also get gaming in with 12-hour battery life off a quick 15-minute charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Not in love with the feather-light form-factor? Then check out Razer’s Basilisk X wireless mouse for $40. This one also features a 16,000 DPI 5G sensor and six programmable buttons. And while this one doesn’t bring the on-the-scroll DPI adjustment that ASUS does, an impressive 450-hours of battery life might make this a better choice for some, especially given the more affordable price tag. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 14,000 customers.

Round out your new gaming mouse with Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard down to $120. Dressed in brilliant quartz pink, you can enjoy some added style to this eSports-level gaming machine. But if pink isn’t your color, we’re still tracking some massive 50% savings on a barrel-full of ROCCAT keyboards, mice, and more.

ASUS ROG Keris wireless mosue features:

Lightweight FPS wireless gaming mouse with tri-mode connectivity (wired / 2.4 GHz / Bluetooth), specially tuned ROG 16,000 dpi sensor, exclusive push-fit switch sockets, PBT polymer L/R keys, swappable side buttons, ROG Omni Mouse Feet, ROG paracord and Aura Sync RGB lighting.

