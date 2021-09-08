Kick off fall with the #1 best-selling horror RPG that’s fun for the whole family at low $22, more

Amazon now offers Avalon Hill’s popular TTRPG Betrayal at House on the Hill for $21.82 Prime shipped. This regularly goes for as much as $50, but usually closer to around $35, with today’s discount marking a new 2021 low and falling $2 from the all-time best price. Featuring 50 unique scenarios, Betrayal at House on the Hill is a spooktastic good time for horror fans of all ages 12 and older. While most of the players build and traverse the halls of an ever-shifting haunted mansion, one player acts as a traitor, triggering a new nightmare for everyone to explore and escape from… if they’re lucky. As a #1 best-seller, over 9,300 Amazon shoppers have left it with a glowing 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Tile by tile, terror by terror, build your own haunted mansion – and then try to escape it alive.

With 50 blood-curdling scenarios, each trip to the house on the hill promises fresh horrors.

Players must work together to survive the nightmare.

Except for 1 player who becomes the traitor.

3–6 players, ages 12 plus, 60 min per game (high reliability)

