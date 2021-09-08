Kick off fall with the #1 best-selling horror RPG that’s fun for the whole family at low $22, more

Amazon now offers Avalon Hill’s popular TTRPG Betrayal at House on the Hill for $21.82 Prime shipped. This regularly goes for as much as $50, but usually closer to around $35, with today’s discount marking a new 2021 low and falling $2 from the all-time best price. Featuring 50 unique scenarios, Betrayal at House on the Hill is a spooktastic good time for horror fans of all ages 12 and older. While most of the players build and traverse the halls of an ever-shifting haunted mansion, one player acts as a traitor, triggering a new nightmare for everyone to explore and escape from… if they’re lucky. As a #1 best-seller, over 9,300 Amazon shoppers have left it with a glowing 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Don't miss out on the rest of today's best gaming deals including some fresh freebies for you to peruse. We gather up the very best video game and app deals from around the web every day, so there's always something new to check out there. But for anyone who likes kicking a bit old school, all our board games and other hobby deals can be found in our dedicated toys guide.

  • Tile by tile, terror by terror, build your own haunted mansion – and then try to escape it alive.
  • With 50 blood-curdling scenarios, each trip to the house on the hill promises fresh horrors.
  • Players must work together to survive the nightmare.
  • Except for 1 player who becomes the traitor.
  • 3–6 players, ages 12 plus, 60 min per game (high reliability)

