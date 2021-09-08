Sperry’s Flash Sale offers sneakers for just $30 shipped, today only

-
FashionSperry
50% off $30

Today only, Sperry offers sneakers for just $29.99 when you apply promo code FLASH29 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Bahama II Distressed Sneakers. This style was originally priced at $60 and today you can find them for $30. These sneakers are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and has a rubber outsole that promotes traction. The closed toe design is nice for transitioning for fall and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or chinos alike. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Joe’s New Balance Labor Day deals continue with u...
L.L. Bean’s new fall markdowns up to 50% off: Jac...
Lululemon adds new fall markdowns up to 50% off: T-shir...
GAP’s Labor Day Sale continues with up to 50% off...
Crocs Labor Day Event takes 20% off select styles from ...
Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off ...
adidas Labor Day Weekend Event takes 30% off sitewide: ...
Nordstrom Summer Sale is live with up to 60% off: Ray-B...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off your purchase + free shipping

from $25 Learn More
Save now

Apple Magic Keyboard see some of the first discounts of the year starting at $111

From $111 Learn More
Save 46%

TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled smart plugs on sale from $6 each (Save up to 46%)

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $60

Twelve South BookArc stylishly upholds your MacBook at $40.50 (Save 32%)

$40.50 Learn More
46% off

This stainless steel Brita bottle cleans your water on-the-go at low of $16 (Save 46%)

$16 Learn More
50% off

This highly-rated iPad keyboard features RGB backlighting for just $10 (50% off)

$10 Learn More
Save 31%

Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

$38.50 Learn More
New low

eufy Bluetooth Smart Lock with pin, smartphone control, more at low of $95 (Reg. $120)

$95 Learn More