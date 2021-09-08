Sperry’s Flash Sale offers sneakers for just $30 shipped, today only

Today only, Sperry offers sneakers for just $29.99 when you apply promo code FLASH29 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Bahama II Distressed Sneakers. This style was originally priced at $60 and today you can find them for $30. These sneakers are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and has a rubber outsole that promotes traction. The closed toe design is nice for transitioning for fall and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, or chinos alike. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Sperry customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

