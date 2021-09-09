This promo gives you an effectively FREE BJ’s Wholesale membership (Save $50)

BJ’s Wholesale is currently offering its Inner Circle 12-month Club Membership for $50 with a $50 Cash Award Credit after purchase. That essentially makes the membership free for your first year and is a great way to try out the wholesale club if you’ve yet to visit one. This is only the second time we’ve tracked a promotion like this for BJ’s, as normally Sam’s Club is the wholesale retailer that offers this type of deal. If you don’t have a Sam’s Club or Costco near you, then BJ’s is another great choice for wholesale shopping. I’ve had memberships to all three clubs at one time or another, and BJ’s was always a great experience. The store also frequently has Apple discounts during Black Friday, so it’s well worth scoring a free membership for the chance to save toward the end of the year. Not sure where you closest BJ’s is? Head on over to this club finder to take a look.

Not sure if it’s worth picking up a BJ’s membership? Well, for starters, it’s essentially free even if you just use the $50 promo for groceries or fuel. But, if you’re wondering what else you can look forward to, the club frequently has coupon books out and quite a few discounts across various items. Plus, there are a few other pages of discounts available right now, so you’ll want to be sure to shop every way you can save right here.

Not ready to join a wholesale club? Our Amazon guide is a great place to start, as most items ship with no membership at all if you spend at least $25, or entirely free for those with Prime. There’s also our Apple guide, which is a great for those wanting discounts on the latest and greatest from one of our favorite companies. Of course, you won’t want to miss scrolling our home page to see all of the discounts that we find in various categories, so be sure to bookmark it and visit frequently.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer is valid online at BJs.com/Get50 only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, nontransferable and only good for new BJ’s Inner Circle Members. Plus sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Offer not valid in the Chesterfield, MI; Madison Heights, MI; Taylor, MI; Long Island City, NY; Newburgh, NY; Seabrook, NH; South Fayette, PA; Pensacola, FL; and Port Charlotte, FL, Clubs. Expires: 1/29/22. A $50 Award will be added to the Primary Membership account 24 hours after enrollment and must be used/redeemed by 30 days from the date of Membership enrollment. If not redeemed, Award will no longer be available. Excludes Supplemental Memberships. This special Award offer is separate from the My BJ’s Perks® Program and does not alter its terms.

