Cole Haan’s ZERØGRAND Changepace line debuts new sneakers ready for adventure

Cole Haan has today launched a new sneaker called ZERØGRAND Changepace as it continues its #WriteNewRules campaign. These shoes were designed to take you on adventures in style, whether it be working out, city strolling, or exploring. They are available in several color options and come in men’s and women’s sizing, and are priced at $120. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional information about the Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Changepace line below.

The ZERØGRAND Changepace sneaker effortlessly blends Cole Haan’s signature performance innovation with a versatile upper designed for the times – a style build for a world seeking change, at an exponential pace. The lightweight sneaker is the modern work shoe for today’s casual mode, exemplifying effortless versatility and functionality without abandoning the style and craft consumers expect from Cole Haan.

Men’s ZERØGRAND Changepace

These sneakers were designed for comfort with two layers of breathable stretch-textile uppers for a tailored, sock-like fit. The outsole is made with a specific type of foam designed to promote springy take-offs and landings. I love that this style can be easily be dressed up or down with joggers, pants, jeans, or shorts alike. The outsole also has specific grooves and ridges to really promote traction as well.

The art in this collection is amazing, as Cole Haan invited artist and illustrator Russ Pope to capture the humor, intimacy, and surprises of everyday life. He shows the movement of the sneakers and has created designs for New York, Tokyo, Dubai, Mexico City, London, and Beijing.

“Cole Haan’s ability to adapt to this moment in history is proven case in point with the new ZERØGRAND Changepace Sneaker,” said Scott Patt, chief creative officer of Cole Haan. “A year of dreaming and planning for society is quickly becoming reality, and Cole Haan is prepared for the times alongside them.”

4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Loafers

Another style that just dropped recently outside of the new collection is the 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Loafers. These shoes have a very unique look with a slotted pattern on the outsole. They’re available in men’s and women’s sizing as well. The responsive cushion promotes a comfortable stride, and the slip-on loafer style adds convenience.

