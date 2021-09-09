Amazon is slashing up to 60% off this 10-pod fruit and veggie growing system, now $36 (New low)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering the iDOO Hydroponics Growing System in black for $35.99 shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. Other colorways are on sale for $49.99 thanks to an on-page $40 off coupon. That’s up to $54 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d love to grow some plants of your own no matter what time of the year it is, this kit is certainly worth considering. This unit is ready to grow 10 plants at a time, each of which can stand up to 18.7 inches tall. Up top you’ll find 24-watt LED lights that simulate sunlight to give your plants a consistent experience throughout their lifespan. With vegetable and fruit modes built-in, you’ll be able to easily toggle between illumination that includes either blue, red, or white light. Ratings are still pouring in for this recent release, but you can rest easy knowing that iDOO is a reputable brand.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab a 60-pack of iDOO replacement baskets at $16 Prime shipped. This way you’ll always be able to quickly replace the originals whenever the need arises. With a total of 60 at your disposal, you won’t have to worry about shelling out money for these anytime soon.

If you enjoy the outdoors or tackling small projects, you may also want to cash in on this 10-in-1 multi-tool at just $6.50 Prime shipped. You can also snag a 6-in-1 wall stud finder for under $17, but if you’re like me, the cooler months ahead may beckon you to relax instead. For some, a great way to do this is by playing some games, and the NEOGEO mini arcade console with 2 controllers is down to $70.

iDOO Hydroponics Growing System features:

  • Hydroponic System: Designed with a silent water-pump circulation system, flowing the water, increasing the water-oxygen, help plants growing faster than soil. No mess, No season limitation.
  • 2 Grow Modes for Veggies & Fruits Flowers: 24-Watt Light turn on/off automatically. For leaf plants growing harvest leaves, choose Vegetables Mode which contains blue light. For fruit plants growing stronger, choose Flower&Fruits Mode which increases the red light.

