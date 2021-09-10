Bundle the Arlo Pro 2 pre-gen. 3-camera HomeKit system with Arlo Q at $330 (Reg. $490)

Newegg is offering the previous-generation HomeKit-enabled Arlo Pro 2 Wireless 3-Camera System with Hub and Arlo Q Security Camera for $329.99 shipped. For comparison, the Arlo Pro 2 system runs $395 right now at Amazon while the Arlo Q fetches $95. Today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. Arlo’s Pro 2 camera system was updated with HomeKit compatibility last year, when we went hands-on with it. Delivering 1080p recording capabilities to your home’s security system, Arlo offers 7-days of rolling online video storage for free so you don’t even have to pay a subscription fee. These cameras are 100% wire-free as well, meaning they have an internal rechargeable battery and connect to your Wi-Fi network for increased home security without having to run additional wires. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 10,000 happy homeowners.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $32 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $39, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

While you’re at it, we still have a number of Arlo deals still live from the pre-Labor Day sale that we found last week. There, you’ll see discounts starting as low as $100 with various Arlo cameras available. Whether you need the Floodlight Camera (our review) or a Spotlight Camera, it’s available at a great price right now.

More on Arlo Pro 2:

100% Wire-Free, Rechargeable Battery Operated

HD 1080p Video, 130-Degree Angle Lens

Free Arlo Basic 7-Day Cloud Storage Recording

Night Vision, Advanced 2-Way Audio

IP 65 Weatherproof for In/Outdoor

Activity Zones Motion & Sound Detection, PIR Sensor

