Never skip leg day: Sunny Health & Fitness climbing elliptical sees new low of $339 ($160 off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSunny Health & Fitness
Save $160 $339

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Cardio Climber Stepping Elliptical Machine for $339.30 shipped. Down from $500, today’s massive $160 savings are the largest we’ve tracked, marking a new all-time low at more than $50 under our previous mention. Combining fierce cardio with muscle-building climbing and stepping exercises, this versatile machine offers a wide range of ways to stay fit. Personally, I always prefer an elliptical to the traditional track or treadmill, as it helps me build muscle in my legs and joints as well as getting my heart rate up. Plus, this one features pulse-sensing grips to track exactly that, as well as your distance, speed, and other metrics through the built-in monitor. But if you’d rather watch Netflix or tune into a podcast, there’s a device holder here as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. See more below.

Looking to amp up your leg workouts? I’d recommend investing in a set of resistance bands, personally. This #1 best-selling set rings up for just $9 and comes with a variety of sizes and resistance levels. They’re perfect for anyone who needs a little extra attention on leg day but can’t always make it to the gym for heavy lifting. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 16,0000 customers.

And for enjoying all of your favorite workout jams, you might want to take a look at Belkin’s new SoundForm Freedom true wireless earbuds at an all-time low of $100. Not only do these sport IPX5 water- and sweat-resistance, but the charging case is Qi-compatible and works with Apple Find My.

Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine features:

  • Confidently enjoy long-lasting climbing and striding sessions when you exercise on the steel climber frame that has a user weight limit of 260 lb
  • This versatile machine combines the best of stepping and striding in one intense movement Climb to a vertical height of 9 inches and stride a horizontal distance of 6 inches
  • Perfect for shared spaces, it has a smooth belt-drive mechanism that makes minimal noise during your workout Engage the 14 lb inertia-ready flywheel to perform challenging strides and climbs with ease.Foam padded handles

