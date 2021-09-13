Apple Find My headlines new Belkin SoundForm Freedom earbuds at low of $100 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the new Belkin SoundForm Freedom True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, today’s rare discount is among the first we’ve tracked and a match for the all-time low. Sporting up to 36-hours of battery life with the Qi-enabled charging case, the SoundForm Freedom wireless earbuds are ready for your fall workouts with IPX5 water- and sweat-resistance. They also feature compatibility with Apple’s Find My app, so you won’t have to fear misplacing these compact buds at home or on-the-go. And rounding out the notable features here, you’ll find on-ear touch controls and noise cancellation available for crystal clear calling and listening. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars, you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look, then head below for more.

Though Belkin’s latest and greatest isn’t all that glitters for you, check out these popular TOZO T6 wireless earbuds for only $24.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. While they don’t carry Qi-enabled charging or Find My support, they do come decked out with IPX8 waterproofing, 36-hour battery life, and compatibility with certain wireless chargers. They’re a favorite among at least 150,000 other customers, who’ve left them with an average fo 4.5/5 stars.

Belkin SoundForm Freedom features:

True wireless earbuds that deliver superior sound and all-day battery life. Make calls with confidence thanks to dual microphones and advanced environmental noise cancelation (ENC). You can even keep track of your charging case in a private and secure way using the Apple Find My app.

