Apple Find My headlines new Belkin SoundForm Freedom earbuds at low of $100 (Save $20)

-
AmazonHeadphonesBelkin
Save now $100

Amazon is currently offering the new Belkin SoundForm Freedom True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, today’s rare discount is among the first we’ve tracked and a match for the all-time low. Sporting up to 36-hours of battery life with the Qi-enabled charging case, the SoundForm Freedom wireless earbuds are ready for your fall workouts with IPX5 water- and sweat-resistance. They also feature compatibility with Apple’s Find My app, so you won’t have to fear misplacing these compact buds at home or on-the-go. And rounding out the notable features here, you’ll find on-ear touch controls and noise cancellation available for crystal clear calling and listening. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars, you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look, then head below for more.

Though Belkin’s latest and greatest isn’t all that glitters for you, check out these popular TOZO T6 wireless earbuds for only $24.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. While they don’t carry Qi-enabled charging or Find My support, they do come decked out with IPX8 waterproofing, 36-hour battery life, and compatibility with certain wireless chargers. They’re a favorite among at least 150,000 other customers, who’ve left them with an average fo 4.5/5 stars.

Our headphones guide has been a buzz with new deals all day and this past weekend as well. If these AirPods rivals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, you can try out the real thing with $70 off AirPods Pro right now. Or dive into some sweet ANC listening with the Samsung Buds Live down to $105 today only.

Belkin SoundForm Freedom features:

True wireless earbuds that deliver superior sound and all-day battery life. Make calls with confidence thanks to dual microphones and advanced environmental noise cancelation (ENC). You can even keep track of your charging case in a private and secure way using the Apple Find My app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Belkin

About the Author

HTC VIVE Cosmos VR gaming system sees rare discount at ...
Never skip leg day: Sunny Health & Fitness climbin...
Upgrade your iPad Pro with the Brydge Pro+ Keyboard wit...
HyperX’s Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard plummets t...
Add this 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set to your sh...
KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender...
At just $9, you might as well buy Apple’s officia...
ODK’s AirLift Standing Desk doesn’t need a ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $160

Never skip leg day: Sunny Health & Fitness climbing elliptical sees new low of $339 ($160 off)

$339 Learn More
Save $100

HTC VIVE Cosmos VR gaming system sees rare discount at $100 off (Reg. $700)

$600 Learn More
Reg. up to $220

eufy’s Smart Lock Touch with Wi-Fi bridge delivers five unlocking methods at a low of $170

$170 Learn More
New lows

Upgrade your iPad Pro with the Brydge Pro+ Keyboard with Trackpad from $100 (New lows)

From $100 Learn More
50% off

HyperX’s Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard plummets to new all-time low of $55 (Save 50%)

$55 Learn More

Pokémon’s new Halloween collection is packed with apparel, plushes, collectibles, and more

20% off

Add this 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set to your shop for $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

$20 Learn More
New low

KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender is down to a new low of $136 at Amazon

$136 Learn More