Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential upgrades your bedside setup at $25 or less, more

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering Lenovo’s Smart Clock and Smart Clock Essential priced from $25 or less with free shipping or in-store pickup. Our favorite is the Smart Clock Essential at $24.99, but those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $23.74. Walmart offers a bundle with the Smart Clock Essential and RGB Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $29.98. Normally $50 for the Smart Clock Essential, and going for as much at Best Buy right now, you’d pay $60 for the bundle, with today’s deal beating our last mention of $30 by at least $5. Delivering a compact smart speaker to your bedside table with a built-in alarm clock. There’s a sensor inside the Smart Clock Essential, as well, which allows you to tap it to snooze in the morning if needed. You’ll also find a USB port around back for charging, which makes it an all-in-one bedside solution. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Don’t forget to check out our announcement coverage for additional details. Head below for more and be sure to check out Lowe’s landing page for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 2-pack Sengled LED smart bulbs for just $14 on Amazon. It’s Bluetooth, so you won’t need a dedicated hub for it to function. Plus, they work with Assistant, so the speakers above will easily be able to control them. There’s nothing like using voice-activated lighting at home, and it’s something I couldn’t imagine not having, so if you’ve yet to experience it, now’s the time.

Make your home smarter still with Anker’s Apple Health and Google Fit C1 smart scale. It’s on sale for under $18 Prime shipped right now, which is a $12 discount from its normal going rate. After using your Smart Clock Essential to wake up and turn on your new smart lights, step on this smart scale and let it do the work for you of calculating pounds lost and other body measurements.

More on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

