Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 30%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $7.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $11, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price in over a month while coming within $1 of the 2021 low. With new iPhones slated to launch today, grabbing this UGREEN USB-C charger is a great option now that Apple doesn’t include a wall adapter in the box. This one in particular arrives with 20W USB-C PD speeds and a compact design that won’t hog too much space in your everyday carry, nor will it clutter up the nightstand or desk charging setup. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
Power Delivery Fast Charging: Charge iPhone 12 and other iPhone devices, UGREEN USB C wall charger can reach up to 3X faster than with an original 5W Charger. 20W Power Supply Station: Specially designed for iPhone, UGREEN 20W USB C PD power adapter charge iPhone 12 up to 58% in just 30 mins.
Universal Compatibility: USB-C charger is compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/12 Mini/iPhone 8 and later, Samsung Galaxy S10+/S10, AirPods, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and more. Comprehensive Protection: With the intelligent chip inside, the PD wall charger matches the current as your device needs automatically. Over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure safer charging overnight.
