DJI’s cert. refurb Mini 2 Fly More Combo sees rare discount down to $449 (Save $150)

DJI’s official eBay storefront is offering its Mini 2 Fly More Combo in certified refurbished condition for $449 shipped. Normally fetching $599 in new condition, like you’ll pay at Amazon currently, today’s offer marks one of the first promotions we’ve seen across the board on the drone alongside $150 off to mark a new all-time low. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, its still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Speaking of, this Fly More Combo package includes three of them alongside the remote control, extra propellers, a carrying bag, and some other gear to kickstart your aerial photography journey. Includes the full 2-year warranty alongside a 4.8/5 star rating from over 8,100 customers. Head below for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched last month.

And then if you’re in need of a way to store all of the footage recorded from either drone, go give SanDisk’s water-resistant 2TB USB-C Portable SSD at look. Right now it has dropped to $265, delivering plenty of storage for footage, photos, and anything else your everyday carry could need.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop. 

