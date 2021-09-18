Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A is great for fall road trips at $130 (Reg. $180), more from $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Samsung tablets and accessories from $35 shipped. Our favorite is the Galaxy Tab A 64GB 8.0-inch Android Tablet for $129.99. Down from its normal rate of around $180 lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This tablet is great for upcoming fall road trips, thanks to its 8-inch display and up to 13-hours of usage on a single charge. Not only that, but the tablet also comes with two months of ad-free YouTube Premium, which lets you and your kids enjoy videos without interruption, while also delivering the ability to download content for offline viewing. Plus, with 64GB of built-in storage and the ability to expand up to 512GB more with microSD, that’s the perfect pair with hitting the road this fall. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the Amazon Fire 7 for $50. While it offers a smaller 7-inch display that’s at a slightly lower resolution, and only comes with 16GB of built-in storage, it’s still a great option. It also feature expandable storage with microSD and comes in a fairly compact form-factor.

If you prefer Apple’s tablets, then you’re in luck. Earlier this week Apple announced both a new 10.2-inch iPad and iPad mini, of which we’re already tracking discounts on. The 10.2-inch  is down to $299 for pre-orders, while the iPad mini is on sale for $459.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A:

  • MINIMUM BEZEL, MAXIMUM VIEW: Have more room to view your favorite content with a lightweight tablet that’s easy to use around the house or on the go.
  • BUILT FOR YOUR FAVORITES: An 8-inch display screen immerses you in content, and dual speakers deliver spacious surround sound.
  • BINGE-READY BATTERY: Browse, watch or shop for up to 13 hours¹ on a full charge. Design CMF-Unibody Aluminum

