Score a single Apple AirTag at just $23 shipped (New low, Reg. $29)

Tracfone is currently offering a single Apple AirTag for $23 shipped. Normally fetching $29 at Amazon and other retailers, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen to date on just one of the item finders, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at 21% off the going rate. Having just launched back at the start of summer, Apple’s first step into the item finding market delivered plenty of notable featues thanks to the U1 chip. Alongside the headliner of precision finding backed by an AR interface, AirTag will easily pair with your iPhone 13 and more in order to help you locate keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you want to keep tabs on. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

At $23, you’re going to have a hard time finding any item tracker experience that we could recommend over one of Apple’s new AirTags for less. Sure there are some Tile offerings that are in the same price point, but they lack precision finding and all of the more novel Apple features. So if you’re in the iPhone ecosystem and looking to keep tabs on keys, a backpack, or luggage, today’s lead deal is hard to pass up. Though you should go pick up one of our top AirTag case recommendations.

Over in our Apple guide, the week is starting off strong with a selection of discounts on AirPods Max at $59 off. That’s alongside in-house MagSafe gear for your iPhone 13 come Friday and even markdowns on the new iPad mini.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models)

