Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off your purchase + extra 10% off

Banana Republic Friends and Family Event takes 40% off your purchase and an extra 10% off when you apply promo code BRFAMILY at checkout. During this sale you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, sweaters, jackets, dresses, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Elevate your fall look with the men’s Straight Rapid Movement Chino Pants. These pants are currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $98. These pants are available in seven color options and were designed for comfort. The material is stretch-infused, wrinkle-resistant, as well as stain-resistant. It also has a hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 370 Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!