Greenworks’ 48V 17-inch brushless battery-powered lawn mower hits new low at $243

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Brushless Electric Lawn Mower for $243.38 shipped. Down from $310 or more, today’s deal beats our last mention by $8 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Today’s deal delivers a solid price as we close out the mowing season, given that you’re getting a 17-inch mower, two 24V batteries, and even a drill/driver to bolster your DIY capabilities. Plus, the two batteries work in all Greenworks 24V/48V equipment, both DIY-focused and lawn care for a versatile setup. Another big benefit here is that you’ll get to ditch gas and oil for a quieter experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Further bolster your electric lawn cutting ability with the Greenworks 14.5A 18-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw. It’s available for $69.50, making it a great buy with some of your savings from today’s lead deal. While it’s not battery-powered, all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features an 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

Don’t forget that Home Depot is clearing out RYOBI outdoor electric mowers, leaf blowers, more at up to $498 off. There’s quite a bit on sale today, but these deals are gone at midnight, so you’ll want to act fast to cash in on the largest discounts possible.

More on the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Mower:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more. The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The Greenworks 24-Volt platform comes with a 3-year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!