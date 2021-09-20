This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band works with Series 7 for just $10

OUHENG (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Leather Apple Watch Band for $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $12, today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked, though we have seen it offered as low as $7 in the past. If you’re looking for a stylish leather band for your new Apple Watch Series 7, or any previous-generation model, then this is it. You’ll find that it’s made of genuine leather and is designed to fit the 42/44/45mm Apple Watch versions. It’s also uniquely designed to be sweatproof, meaning you can wear it when outside or inside without worrying that the leather will break down. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 14,000 happy customers. Head below for more.

Not a fan of leather or silicone? Well, we have a roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for you to browse through. There are various styles and designs available there, and pricing can be found as low as $5. There are both low-cost and more premium bands to pick up, so you’ll likely find something to suit your style.

Speaking of Apple Watch, if you’re alright with previous-generation technology, Series 6 is available at up to $140 off right now. There are quite a few different models on sale, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to get all the details on how you can save.

More on OUHENG’s Leather Apple Watch Band:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

