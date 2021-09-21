Best Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Mobile Doc Scanner, Mortal Crusade, more

It’s that time of day when we roundup all of the most notable price drops on Android apps courtesy of Google Play. Alongside all of the deals in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, not to mention today’s OnePlus 9 Pro all-time lows, you’ll find all the best deals on games and apps waiting below. Highlights include titles such as Dead Cells, Mortal Crusade, Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR, SUBURBIA City Building Game, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by this morning’s all-time low on the OnePlus 9 Pro at $139 off the going rate. Now joining the Amazon Motorola sale, we are also tracking some big-time offers on Samsung’s latest official charging gear there with options from $30. Moving over to the accessory side of things, we are also seeing some great deals on Govee smart home gear in today’s Gold Box as well as SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash drive, and everything in this morning’s roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer from Motion Twin that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

