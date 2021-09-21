Best Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Mobile Doc Scanner, Mortal Crusade, more

-
Apps GamesAndroid
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s that time of day when we roundup all of the most notable price drops on Android apps courtesy of Google Play. Alongside all of the deals in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, not to mention today’s OnePlus 9 Pro all-time lows, you’ll find all the best deals on games and apps waiting below. Highlights include titles such as Dead Cells, Mortal Crusade, Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR, SUBURBIA City Building Game, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by this morning’s all-time low on the OnePlus 9 Pro at $139 off the going rate. Now joining the Amazon Motorola sale, we are also tracking some big-time offers on Samsung’s latest official charging gear there with options from $30. Moving over to the accessory side of things, we are also seeing some great deals on Govee smart home gear in today’s Gold Box as well as SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash drive, and everything in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $30 or Intergrade PS5 $50 + more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer from Motion Twin that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, Bui...
Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake...
OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras fall to...
Thrustmaster’s TMX Force Feedback racing wheel pr...
Outcast 2 is set in a gorgeous world with a unique non-...
Best Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms Warlo...
Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto On...
Take mobile gaming next level: PowerA MOGA XP5-A Blueto...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: klocki, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Score an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for yourself and a friend at $100 off (New low)

$100 off Learn More
29% off

Wali’s vertical dual monitor desk stands plunge to new lows from $20 (Up to 29% off)

From $20 Learn More
From $470

Bluetti portable power stations and solar panels now up to $200 off

Save $200 Learn More
Reg. $380

Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall BBQs at $290 (Reg. $380)

$290 Learn More
Reg. $200

Bring home an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for easy fall dinners: $142.50 (Reg. $200)

$142.50 Learn More
30% off

This highly-rated wood moisture meter is now under $15.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

$15.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and more from $30

From $30 Learn More