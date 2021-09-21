Govee Amazon Gold Box takes up to 40% off color smart home lighting and more from $11

-
Save 40% From $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Govee smart home lights and accessories starting at under $11. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick amongst the all of the other markdowns is the Govee Smart Light Bars at $37.99. Down from $60, you’re looking at 37% in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $8 under our previous mention. This light bar kit brings a pair of unique multicolor lamps into your setup, delivering added ambiance to your home theater, desk, and other spaces throughout your home. Alongside support for the companion app over Bluetooth, there are multiple lighting modes that take advantage of its RGBIC illumination. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 570 customers. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of the Govee sale at Amazon today, you’ll find everything from lightstrips for your home to in-car solutions for bringing much of that same ambiance on your next drive. And with up to 40% in savings, these are some of the best prices to date. Just make sure you lock-in anything that catches your eye before the 1-day sale ends tonight.

Much of those same smart home savings also carry over to some Philips Hue gear, which is on sale for some of the best prices yet starting at $80. But then don’t forget to check out all of the markdowns in this ongoing TP-Link Kasa sale from $10.

More on the Govee Smart Light Bars:

These backlights stylishly add depth of color to your home theater creating a more impressive entertainment system. Upgrade your home lighting decor and give yourself a more ambient viewing experience. Create the atmosphere you need with several dynamic scene modes to choose from. Each mode displays different colors and light effects, helping you fully immerse in your gaming worlds.

