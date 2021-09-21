Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake from $30 or Intergrade PS5 $50 + more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Final Fantasy VII Remake standard edition for $29.99 shipped or the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version on PS5 for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, this is up to 50% in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low on Intergrade, and the best prices we can find. Completely remade from the ground up, this is a gorgeous take on one of the most beloved titles of all-time. The Intergrade version introduces a series of quality of life upgrades alongside a brand story chapter starring Yuffie. You can get all of the details and a closer look at that in our feature piece from March. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Figment, L.A. Noire, Trials of Mana, Sonic Colors Ultimate, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

