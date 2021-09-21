Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Mini 20W USB-C Charger $9 (Save 33%), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Mini 20W USB-C Charger for $8.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, you’re looking at 33% in savings while also marking a new all-time low at nearly $2 under the only other discount so far. With a compact design that’ll fit right in the palm of your hand, this mini USB-C charger is mighty enough to refuel your upcoming iPhone 13 at 20W speeds. With the latest handsets from Apple not including an adapter in the box, picking up ahead of time will ensure you’re ready to take full advantage of your new device come Friday. Over 450 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

UGREEN USB C charger supports up to 20W power delivery to charge your new iPhone 13 from 0% to 58% just within 30mins. 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone USB C wall charger, which won’t jam the other ports on the wall outlet, you’ll have access to fast charging wherever you go. With the intelligent chip inside, UGREEN 20W power adapter matches the device‘s current automatically. Over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection effectively protect your devices from damage and ensure safer charging overnight. Perfectly fits the charging needs of iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/iPhone 12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max, also compatible with AirPods, MagSafe Duo, iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS/XR/X/8 Plus, iPad, Galaxy S10/S9, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch, LG G7/V50, and more.

