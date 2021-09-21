LEGO’s first Overwatch 2 set slated to launch by the end of the year

With recent news that Overwatch 2 will finally be releasing sometime in the first half of 2022, 9to5Toys can now report that one of the more popular video game collaborations from the LEGO Group is being relaunched. Slated to return later this fall, you can head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Overwatch 2 Null Sector Titan set.

First LEGO Overwatch 2 set launching later this fall

The LEGO Group first partnered with Blizzard back at the start of 2019 when the first wave of Overwatch kits landed on store shelves. The original six sets covered many of the game’s iconic characters and locations, which then expanded to bring in some of the new heroes introduced later on. Following its run throughout 2021, the theme then went on hiatus through the last few years.

Now nearly two years after the release of that last pair of sets, the LEGO Overwatch collection looks like it’ll be receiving another set come the end of this year. In preparation of Overwatch 2 dropping sometime in the first half of next year, this will be our first look at what to expect from the LEGO theme going forward.

The bulk of today’s new comes following a report that the LEGO Group will be consolidating all of its video game properties into a single, larger theme fittingly named LEGO Games. This would allow sets that don’t end up getting their own collection to be released as more standalone builds under the new category.

As of now, there is only a single set from the Blizzard video game that’s slated to release this year, at least that we have any confirmation on. Deemed the Null Sector Titan, the LEGO OverWatch 2 set will fittingly be based around the sequel and even more specifically, the game’s opening cinematic, Zero Hour.

Assembling the massive mecha out of 901 pieces, the set will recreate a scene from the main storyline of the upcoming Blizzard title. There’s no telling if all of the bricks will be used on the Titan itself, or if some will be allocated to scenery fitting for the game’s Paris setting. As cool as it would be to receive giant version of the Null Sector Titan, having some additional builds to round out the theming would certainly be nice, too.

We also know that the Overwatch 2 set will launch with a $90 price tag, tying it with the largest set we’ve seen from the LEGO theme so far – Watchpoint: Gibraltar. It is expected that the set will launch later this year in November, though an official release date has yet to be confirmed. Given the delays on the sequel to the game so far, there’s of course always the chance that this set could be pushed back until 2022.

One of the biggest aspects of the build that’s still up in the air is which minifigures will be included. Though we can take a pretty good guess as to who will make the cut. It’s likely we’ll see Tracer, Winston, and Genji given that they’re all something of the game’s mascots at this point and that all three have already been included in the LEGO theme up until now. The Overwatch 2 Cinematic also features some characters who have yet to see their likeness recreated as a minifigure. So there’s a chance we end up seeing Mei as well as Brigitte, too.

Though the bigger question is whether or not the LEGO Group will release entirely new minifigures for the heroes we’ve already see or not. Overwatch 2 has given most of the cast refreshed designs, and that could mean we see entirely updated LEGO figures to go alongside the upcoming Null Sector Titan.

9to5Toys’ Take:

If there’s two things that I am a massive fan of, it’s LEGO and Overwatch. So to say I’m excited about the return of the collaboration is a bit of an understatement. Given how big of a fan I was of the original lineup, it’ll be exciting to see how things change with the theme coming back from hiatus.

