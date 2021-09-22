Skytech’s Shiva gaming desktop delivers RTX 3070 performance to your setup at $1,800

-
Best PC Gaming Deals
$200 off $1,800

Amazon is offering the Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,799.99 shipped when you use the code 10SKYTECH888 at checkout. Down from $2,000, today’s deal is within $100 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked for an RTX 3070 desktop, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. While using a previous-generation model i7 processor, you’ll still find plenty of power available in this desktop. This is because most games these days are graphics-dependent instead of processing-dependent. Plus, you’ll find that the 16GB of RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD are more than enough for getting started. The entire system is also fully upgradable as your needs grow and change. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Update 9/22 @ 4:56 PM: Dell is offering its XPS Desktop with 2.5GHz i7/16GB/512GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,368.67 shipped when you use the code SAVE17 at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $2,100 and current sale of $1,650, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a RTX 3060 Ti desktop. Learn more in our previous coverage.

If you can’t drop $1,800 on a desktop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get the i7 processor or the RTX 3070, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for more ways to save. There, you’ll not only find discounts on monitors or coolers, but also news on the latest from NZXT, CORSAIR, and even Turtle Beach.

More on the Skytech Shiva Gaming Desktop:

The Skytech Shiva offers the best gaming computer built up to date to easily run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

