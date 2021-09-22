CORSAIR’s iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm AiO cooler features zero RPM mode at low of $100

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT 240mm All-in-One Liquid CPU Cooler for $99.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This cooler is designed to be used in higher-end desktops with fairly powerful processors. You’ll find the 240mm design supports dual 120mm fans, of which you’ll get CORSAIR’s ML-series Magnetic Levitation PWM models included in the box, which allow for “improved airflow and extreme CPU cooling performance.” There are 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs so you can customize the look to suit any style you have, as well. You’ll also find a zero RPM cooling profile for when your system is idling to help eliminate background noise. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,000 happy PC builders. Head below for more.

Prefer air cooling? Depending on the build, it’s my preferred choice, as it’s just so simple and works fantastic. The be Quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is one of the best air coolers on the market, and what I chose to use a few of my previous custom builds. It’s under $73 shipped, so it saves you a few bucks while still performing quite well for most applications.

Don’t forget that Logitech’s G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming keyboard is currently on sale for a low of $180. That’s down a decent bit from its normal $230 going rate and would make a solid upgrade to any gaming setup. Learn more in our previous coverage.

More on the CORSAIR H100i AiO Cooler:

Two 120 millimeter corsair ML series magnetic Levitation PWM fans deliver improved airflow for extreme CPU cooling performance

16 individually addressable RGB LEDs light up the pump head to produce stunning customizable lighting effects to match your build

Experience incredible cooling performance with each fan running from 400 to 2,400 RPM while in operation

