VUDU celebrates Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary with Star Wars 4K bundle, Indiana Jones, more

-
MediaVudu
Shop now

VUDU just launched a Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Sale with discounts across various universes. Our favorite is the 9-film Star Wars Collection for $69.99 in 4K. For comparison, both iTunes and Google Play charge $100 for the same collection. If you’re a Star Wars buff, then this collection is an absolute must-have. This includes all nine movies from the entire Skywalker Saga, going from Episode 1 all the way up to Episode 9 in 4K HDR. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, and be sure to give VUDU a look for other ways to save.

Our favorite movie deals:

Don’t forget about Apple’s latest iTunes sale that went live yesterday with deals on iconic films and more. There’s quite a few fan-favorites available in this roundup, so be sure to give it a look to see if there’s anything you’d be interested in.

More on the Star Wars Collection:

All nine movies of the STAR WARS Skywalker Saga available for the first time in one collection. The saga will end. The story lives forever. From young Anakin Skywalker’s descent to the Dark Side, to the rise of the epic Rebel Alliance and its efforts to protect the galaxy, the story of a generation comes to a riveting conclusion.Buy $69.99

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Vudu

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score a year of Popular Mechanics magazine for just ove...
Prepare for next week’s Amazon event with up to 4...
Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale goes live a...
Architectural Digest magazine lands on your doorstep fo...
Apple journeys into the weekend with new $5 movie sale
Apple rolls out latest collection of discounted TV show...
Golf Digest magazine just hit one of the best prices ev...
Apple’s latest movie sale has $10 Pixar flicks, $...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Back to School Sale, Prev-gen. iPad Pro up to $199 off, Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $130, more

Learn More
New low

Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini sees first discount to $150 (Save $30), more from $40

$150 Learn More

Scuf Instinct Pro review: the premium custom wireless Xbox controller [video]

New low

Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa see new low at $56 shipped (Reg. $80)

$56 Learn More
$200 off

Skytech’s Shiva gaming desktop delivers RTX 3070 performance to your setup at $1,800

$1,800 Learn More
38% off

This dual-monitor desk mount just hit a new 1-year low at $16.50 Prime shipped (38% off)

$16.50 Learn More
$200 off

Anker’s Android Nebula Cosmos Projector now $600 at Amazon (Reg. $800) + more from $200

$200+ Learn More