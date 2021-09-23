Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ packs a 12-inch AMOLED 120Hz display at $500 (Save $350)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S7+ 128GB Android Tablet for $499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $850 price tag, you’re looking at $350 in savings in order to undercut our previous mention by $50 and mark the best price of the year. You can also lock-in that save $350 in savings on higher-tier storage capacities, too. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Over 8,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Those planning on putting the Galaxy Tab S7+ to work for handling more productive tasks will want to check out the companion Keyboard Folio Cover. This official accessory from Samsung elevates the experience with physical keys and kickstand that props up the display at a more comfortable angle. It’s a perfect add-on to the package and is reviewed as such, with over 3,700 customers having left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If the larger screen size isn’t doing too much for you, going with the Galaxy Tab S7 lets you score a more portable form-factor. While not as steep as the lead deals, we’re tracking similar savings with $203 off the going rate on the 512GB model. Though the featured discount is definitely worth considering here considering you can make out for less with more screen real estate attached.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

