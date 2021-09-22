Best Android app deals of the day: Monopoly, BATTLESHIP, Clue, Water Reminder Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals. Our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs are ready and waiting with new hardware deals including today’s new low on the Galaxy Tab S7, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Monopoly, BATTLESHIP, Clue, Drink Water Reminder Pro, Default App Manager, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look.  

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

On top of our ongoing OnePlus 9 Pro offers, we are now tracking OnePlus 9 bundled with the new OnePlus Buds Pro at $699 (save $181). Alongside these deals on Samsung’s latest official charging gear, the brand’s 512GB Galaxy Tab S7 dropped to a new Amazon low at up to $203 off to join Acer’s Chromebook 512 at $150 off the going rate. The TicWatch Pro 3 and other Wear OS models are now on sale from $50 alongside today’s Google Nest Hub offer and the rest of our smart home gear right here. Then go dive into this fresh batch of Anker Amazon deals from $34 as well as our smartphone accessories roundup for more. 

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $53, The Last Guardian from $8, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Monopoly:

We at Marmalade Game Studio are proud to bring this classic board game to mobile! Buy, sell and scheme your way to riches wherever you are. Play face-to-face with your friends and family with integrated multiplayer video chat! It’s the Hasbro MONOPOLY board game with no ads online and offline! Monopoly with video chat! MONOPOLY now includes multiplayer video chat. Create a free, private account, add your friends, start a game from your group chats and move automatically to video chat when it begins.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s 512GB Galaxy Tab S7 falls to Amazon low...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cubasis 3, Sky ...
Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $53, The L...
Surprise the family with Arcade1UP’s 12-in-1 PAC-...
Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X...
Best Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Mobile D...
OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras fall to...
Thrustmaster’s TMX Force Feedback racing wheel pr...
Show More Comments

Related

Exclusive

Our exclusive discount takes $301 off the Segway Ninebot electric Gokart PRO

$301 off Learn More
35% off

Take charge of upcoming projects with WORX’s Clamping Sawhorses at $52 (Up to 35% off)

$52 Learn More
Reg. $830

Samsung’s 512GB Galaxy Tab S7 falls to Amazon low at up to $203 off

$627 Learn More
Reg. $130

Amazon clears out prev-gen. Kindle Paperwhite at second-best price of $80 (Save $50)

$80 Learn More
50% off

This smart controller toggles two power outlets when desired temps strike: $16.50 (Save 50%)

$16.50 Learn More

Nodus brings MagSafe to its Italian leather iPhone 13 Shell Case 4 + launch discount

Save $170

Affordable upgrade to Sceptre’s Nebula 44-inch 120Hz UltraWide at $530 (Save $170)

$530 Learn More

TravisMatthew Eco Collection launches with 16 new items from $30: Polos, t-shirts, more