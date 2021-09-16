Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees very first Amazon discount at $75 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $924.99 shipped in several styles. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at the very first Amazon discount, as well as the only unlocked price cut we’ve seen thus far. Having just hit the scene last month, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G arrives as the latest iteration in the brand’s lineup of folding handsets. Rocking a horizontal hinge that channels flip phone vibes of old, there’s a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to protect your new handset and its novel folding design, using a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $40 is a pretty smart idea. The two-piece construction uses a foam padding and TPU hybird design for some added protection to help defend against knocks and drops.

While many will find that the Z Flip 3 is the more compelling of the two new Samsung foldables, those looking to score a more flagship-caliber handset can also lock-in a Galaxy Z Fold 3 discount right now, too. Having dropped in price for one of the very first times, Amazon is taking $200 off to deliver a rare markdown on the folding 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features:

Set the trend your way with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. A foldable display and informative cover screen put the old school flip phone to shame. With Flex Mode functionality, you can take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos with the sound of your voice. Its premium craftsmanship comes in a compact form with an Armor Aluminum frame — Samsung’s strongest aluminum yet — and water-resistant rating.

