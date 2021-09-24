Throw an Anker 10000mAh power bank in your EDC while it’s down at $15 (30% off)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply code ANKRSD1229 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $22, this is more than 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a great chance to drop one in your EDC at a discount. Carrying a 10000mAh battery inside of an “adventure-tier” scratch-resistant housing, it can provide “2.25 charges for iPhone 12,” for example. This model pushes out up to 12W of power alongside the included charging cable and a nice travel pouch too. More details below.

Options from trustworthy brands on 10000mAh power banks are slim in the sub $15 category. Although you might want to take a look at the BESTON Portable Ultra Slim 10000mAh Power Bank at $13 Prime shipped. While I, for one, would prefer the Anker branding over this option for just $2 more, there are some savings to be had on the highly-rated power bank.

More on the Anker PowerCore Slim:

Quality Throughout:Built adventure-tier touch with superior durability and scratch resistance, PowerCore Slim 10000 is premium both inside and out.

Slim Size, Big Power:One of the slimmest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market. Provides 2.25 charges for iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for Galaxy S20 and 1.2 charges for iPad mini 5.

Versatile Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to detect and deliver a tailored charge up to 12W

