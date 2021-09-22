Anker’s Android Nebula Cosmos Projector now $600 at Amazon (Reg. $800) + more from $200

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on the brand’s highly-rated home and portable projectors. You can now score the Anker Nebula Cosmos Projector for $599.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the regular $800 price tag, $50 below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Running Android TV with HDR10 support, it provides direct access to over 7,000 apps and streaming services. From there, you’re looking at up to 120-inch displays, dwarfing most big screen TVs, with true 1080p playback and a 900-ANSI-lumen image. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find some even more affordable models on sale below. 

More Anker projector deals:

Go head over to today’s Anker smart home gear sale at Amazon with offers starting from $34 as well as our latest roundup of the brand’s wireless earbuds and headphones. Then check out Anker’s new PowerWave Select+ MagSafe charger and our hands-on with its MagSafe 5K Power Bank. Just make sure to check out our video review for the new XGIMI Halo projector as well. 

More on the Anker Nebula Cosmos Projector:

  • Blockbuster Picture Cosmos’s radiant 1080p, 900-ANSI-lumen image features HDR10 so you can watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, shows, and more in incredible detail and clarity with brighter colors and deeper blacks.
  • Supersize Your Movies: Forget tiny 60-inch TVs—Go big with Cosmos’s colossal 120-inch picture for that true cinema scale. And thanks to the digital zoom, can you adjust the image size without getting up and moving the projector.

