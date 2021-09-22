Anker’s Android Nebula Cosmos Projector now $600 at Amazon (Reg. $800) + more from $200

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on the brand’s highly-rated home and portable projectors. You can now score the Anker Nebula Cosmos Projector for $599.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the regular $800 price tag, $50 below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Running Android TV with HDR10 support, it provides direct access to over 7,000 apps and streaming services. From there, you’re looking at up to 120-inch displays, dwarfing most big screen TVs, with true 1080p playback and a 900-ANSI-lumen image. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find some even more affordable models on sale below.

Blockbuster Picture Cosmos’s radiant 1080p, 900-ANSI-lumen image features HDR10 so you can watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, shows, and more in incredible detail and clarity with brighter colors and deeper blacks.

Supersize Your Movies: Forget tiny 60-inch TVs—Go big with Cosmos’s colossal 120-inch picture for that true cinema scale. And thanks to the digital zoom, can you adjust the image size without getting up and moving the projector.

