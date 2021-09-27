Reebok offers extra 50% off sale styles + 30% off sitewide with deals from $15

Reebok offers an extra 50% off all sale items when you apply promo code FALL50 at checkout. Plus, save 30% off sitewide with come FAM. Rewards Unlocked Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your running shoes with the Zig Kinetica II Shoes for men and women that are currently marked down to $38. These shoes were designed to help you go further with responsive cushioning to promote a springy step. It also has a breathable mesh upper that helps you to stay cool when your workouts warm up. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from Reebok customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Reebok or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!