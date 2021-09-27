Replace your old thermometer with a touchless model at $8 Prime shipped (50% off)

Splendid LLC (95% lifetime positive feedback from 5,000+) via Amazon is offering the ANMEATE Touchless Digital Infrared Thermometer for $8 Prime shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for around $16, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This highly-affordable thermometer takes the hassle out of checking your temperature with a touchless design. That is thanks to infrared technology that captures readings that are often more accurate than results delivered by standard mercury thermometers. This unit is made with all ages in mind, making it a solid choice for adults and infants alike. Readings take just one second and this unit has a memory feature that stores 35 historic measurements.

You’ll be hard-pressed to undercut the pricing found in the lead deal unless you shake things up with a more traditional thermometer. Going this route paves the way for less spending, but the final total will still come close at over $6 Prime shipped. Either way, grabbing one of these thermometers is a great idea if the one you have needs to be refreshed.

Once you're all finished here, be sure to check out our home goods guide.

ANMEATE Touchless Digital Infrared Thermometer features:

Readings in 1 second, a pouch to keep your thermometer clean, batteries to get started right away.

Our forehead thermometer comes with a German Hyman thermoelectric reactor infrared temperature sensor, build in ambient temperature compensation sensor, and a precision microprocessor. After thousands of clinical repeated tests, the measurement results are accurate ±0.2℃/±0.4℃ (Ear / Forehead ).

