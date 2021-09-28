This surge protector delivers six AC outlets and three USB ports for $12.50 on Amazon

ANDAXING TECH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Yintar 6-outlet 3-USB Surge Protector for $12.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. With a 6-foot power cord and six AC outlets, this surge protector is designed to protect against 1,680 Joules to keep your gear safe. There are also three USB ports at 3A to charge your smartphone, tablet, and more without having to use adapters or plugs. This is a great way to power your entire desk with a single plug, making your setup that much cleaner when it comes to cable management. Head below for more.

Ditch the surge protection to save some cash. GE has a 6-outlet Wall Tap for under $8 Prime shipped right now. This is what my wife and I personally use when we’re in need of easy power and the items don’t require a surge protector. Plus, the compact form factor doesn’t require you to mount a power strip since it attaches directly to the wall.

Need on-the-go power? Consider picking up Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 which is on sale at a low of $240. It features a 300W AC plug, 60W USB-C Power Delivery, USB-A, and so much more. It’s ultra-portable and can be carried with you from place to place, easily stowing in your car between destinations.

More on the Yintar Surge Protector:

Power Strip with 6 Outlets & 3USB Ports: 6 AC Surge protector outlets(1680 Joules) including 1 Widely Spaced Outlet, 3 USB ports (5V/3.0A, 115W) , 6 feet power cord (1250W/10A), Surge protector indicator and 10A Overload Protector switch protects against spikes and fluctuations.

Smart Charging USB Ports: Build in smart charging technology, This USB charger will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed up to 2.4A ( 5V/2.4 Max Each Port ), 3 USB ports ( Total 5V/3.0A/15W) can charge almost any USB device (smart phone, tablet, Amazon Kindle, fire stick, e-reader, blue tooth headphones, portable speaker etc).

