Best Android app deals of the day: Double Dragon Trilogy, The Last Express, Agent A, more

All of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs have new hardware offers ready and waiting including this deal on the Google Nest Hub. But for now we are moving on to the day’s best Android game and app deals including titles like Double Dragon Trilogy, Mental Hospital III, Little Big Adventure, Agent A, The Last Express, and many more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals feature a new all-time low on Google Nest Hub alongside the rest of today’s best smart home deals. We also have Lenovo’s 21-inch Assistant-powered Smart Frame at a new all-time low at $150 off the going rated as well as ongoing offers on OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras. On the accessory side of things, all of the latest Anker deals are stil live from $13 and you’ll find even more Android add-ons in this morning’s smartphone accessories.

Today’s best game deals: Super Smash Bros. $46, Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Double Dragon Trilogy:

Enter Double Dragon Trilogy, a compilation specially optimized for mobiles and which includes all three installments of the beloved arcade series: Double Dragon, Double Dragon 2: The Revenge, and Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone. The first one begins with Billy and his brother Jimmy, two martial arts experts, in a mission to rescue Billy’s girlfriend, Marian, who’s been kidnapped by the Black Shadows Gang. All your favorite moves are here: punches, kicks, elbows, knees, head-butts and an assortment of not-exactly-street-legal weapons.

