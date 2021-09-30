Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outlet $20 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton In-Wall Outlet with 25W USB-C for $20.55. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 31% in savings and a new all-time low that marks the first notable discount of the year. Replacing an existing in-wall outlet, this Leviton unit lets you ditch a wall charger in the process thanks to a pair of built-in ports. Alongside the typical 2.4A USB-A slot, there’s also an integrated 25W USB-C charger for topping off your smartphone, an iPad, and more.
Built-in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge (Does not provide Power Delivery. 2 high-powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power.
No more searching for charging adapters. Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs. Type C provides faster charging and is emerging as the standard port on many phones, and tablets, such as iPhone. Built-in overcurrent protection helps protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage the device.
